WATCH: Drake London sails over defender with epic hurdle

Luke Easterling
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons made Drake London the first wide receiver off the board in the 2022 NFL draft, deeming the USC Trojan the best pass-catching prospect in a loaded class.

After two regular-season games, it’s safe to say they’re happy with their decision.

After an impressive Week 1 performance, London delivered more of the same in Week 2, catching his first career touchdown, and showing of his rare athleticism with a ridiculous hurdle that left a Los Angeles Rams defender grasping at air.

After missing most of the preseason with a knee injury, London is already looking like the No. 1 receiver the Falcons drafted him to be.

