WATCH: Double-reverse sets up game tying drive, Huzzie gives UNC lead with punt return for TD

It took a little while for UNC’s offense to get going against Pitt, but it finally appears to have found its groove.

The Panthers have marched down the field at will against Carolina’s defense, mainly utilizing RPOs to keep players guessing.

UNC’s first drive was extended by several Pitt penalties, including a pass interference call. Omarion Hampton found the end zone for Carolina’s fist score, then Drake Maye ran a third-and-goal in midway through the second quarter.

Maye’s touchdown run was set up by a beautiful double-reverse. He then looked down the field and found a wide-open John Copenhaver, who slipped behind the Pitt defense.

Moments later, UNC linebacker Kaimon Rucker took advantage of a busted play and sacked Pitt quarterback Phil Jurkovec back to the 1-yard line. That set up the Tar Heels’ go-ahead score – a house call from Alijah Huzzie on a 50-yard punt return – to give them a 20-14 advantage (extra point made it 21-14).

After a slow start from the Heels, it’s encouraging to see this type of effort. Pitt made a 44-yard field goal late in the second quarter, closing its deficit to 21-17, but the momentum is with UNC.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire