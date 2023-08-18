WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson threads the needle down the field to Austin Watkins

While rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was not as sharp as his past two performances, he still made a few big-time throws. First, he hit wide receiver Cedric Tillman deep down the field, then he connected through a tight window to preseason standout wide receiver Austin Watkins against the Philadelphia Eagles.

As wide receivers Jaelon Darden, Marquise Goodwin, and Jakeem Grant Sr. remain sidelined, Watkins has taken full advantage of his opportunities on the field. He currently leads the Browns in receiving yards through the preseason to this point.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire