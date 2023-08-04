WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson shines as Demetric Felton caps off drive

After a slow start under quarterback Kellen Mond, rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson sparked the offense as they found the endzone on his first drive in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. Cooking the New York Jets to the edge, running back Demetric Felton found paydirt in the third quarter in Canton, Ohio.

Also, keep a close eye on quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson as he throws a big block to spring Felton free into the endzone. The Browns now trail the Jets 16-14.

WATCH: #Browns rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson places a huge block as Demetric Felton rushes in for the touchdown!

🎥 via @NFL pic.twitter.com/kNpg8Z6HNh — Lukas Galecki-Shofroth (@TGNCoverage) August 4, 2023

