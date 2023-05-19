WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson gets surprise welcome from his favorite player growing up

Rookie quarterback and fifth round pick of the Cleveland Browns, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, was a big fan of now New York Jets’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers growing up. Now, Thompson-Robinson is participating in the NFLPA Rookie Premier as he is seeing his NFL dreams becoming a reality.

And he got a surprise from his favorite player, Rodgers himself, at the Premier. Surprising Thompson-Robinson in a video, the future Hall of Famer welcomed the rookie to the league as he gets set to begin his journey with the Browns.

Watch as the Browns’ rookie gets the call from Rodgers, a moment Thompson-Robinson will never forget.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire