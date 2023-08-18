WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson gets called for hilarious blindside block

The talk of the preseason has surrounded the rookie quarterback of the Cleveland Browns as Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been a superstar. And he gained even more followers tonight as he picks up one of the more hilarious penalties you will ever see. Getting out in front of running back Demetric Felton, Thompson-Robinson can be seen once again throwing a lead block against the Philadelphia Eagles.

A little too aggressive, however, Thompson-Robinson was called for a blindside block as he came back into the play for a bit more action. There is no doubt: Thompson-Robinson has that dog in him.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson just being a good football player (ignore the illegal blindside block call) pic.twitter.com/1tkuq1M0rH — Liam (@Blutman27) August 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire