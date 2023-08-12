WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson continues hot streak; hits David Bell for 6
The Cleveland Browns cut the deficit in the third quarter of their matchup against the Washington Commanders. Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson continues to look sharp in the preseason, this time finding second-year wide receiver David Bell for a touchdown.
Capping off a long touchdown drive where Thompson-Robinson was patient, poised, and decisive with the football, Robinson found Bell on a slant route from six yards out.
After his hot start against the New York Jets in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, Thompson-Robinson has yet to cool off.
things we love to see @DoriansTweets 🤝 @DB3LL pic.twitter.com/H3drFVowU7
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 12, 2023