WATCH: Dorance Armstrong silences strong Giants drive with FG block

After the Cowboys’ offense had their first drive stifled by a untimely holding penalty, the Giants and Brian Daboll came out with a strong set of plays to counter a Dallas defense with momentum heading into the week.

The mix of quick throws and misdirection kept quarterback Daniel Jones clean except for a sack by defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, his first of the season. Once New York entered Dallas territory, Jones started flirting with danger, otherwise known as cornerback Trevon Diggs, who came close to an interception before the Giants were forced to settle for a 47-yard field goal. Defensive end Dorance Armstrong had other plans.

Armstrong’s blocked field goal keeps it a scoreless game as the Cowboys take over on offense for their second drive following the momentum shift.

