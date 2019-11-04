Watch Dont'a Hightower fire up Patriots defense after bad start vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots defense played its worst first half of the season in Sunday night's Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens, and linebacker Dont'a Hightower had a passionate message for his teammates after the home team jumped out to a 17-0 lead.

The Ravens dominated the Patriots defense through the first quarter-and-a-half. Baltimore found the end zone with ease on its opening possession, then marched down the field for a field goal and another touchdown on its second and third drives, respectively.

Hightower was seen on the NBC broadcast yelling near the Patriots bench in an attempt to light a fire under his defensive teammates with the Ravens leading 17-0.

Check out the scene in the video below:

This seemed to be the moment things changed for this defense. Hightower giving the troops an earful. This is why they call him a Captain. pic.twitter.com/uaXP8KQJuR — PatriotMaven (@PatriotMavenSI) November 4, 2019

Hightower's message seemed to resonate, as the Patriots scored the last 13 points of the first half to trim the Ravens' advantage to 17-13 at halftime.

