WATCH: Donovan Peoples-Jones gives Browns the lead on punt return touchdown

The Cleveland Browns are on the scoreboard. It only took 27 minutes into the game and a lengthy punt return from wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, but the Browns now lead the Texans by a score of 7-5 after surrendering a field goal and safety. Peoples-Jones was close to breaking one last week, and now he gives the Browns a boost before the half here against the Texans.

Entering a contract year next year, look for the Browns to extend Peoples-Jones as he has exceeded expectations in Cleveland this season. A former sixth round pick, general manager Andrew Berry found a gem in the former Michigan Wolverine.

List

Top OTs in 2023 NFL Draft as Browns look to replace Jack Conklin this offseason

Browns Jack Conklin 2023 NFL Draft

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire