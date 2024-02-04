Watch Donovan Mitchell go after Zach Collins, both get ejected near end of Cavaliers win

Cleveland Cavaliers v San Antonio Spurs

It was about to be the Cavaliers' fifth-straight win — they have been as hot as any team in the NBA the past month — when, with less than a minute to go, the Spurs' Zach Collins set a moving screen and elbowed Donovan Mitchell in the face. Mitchell took exception, bounced up and this happened:

Donovan Mitchell EJECTED after altercation with Zach Collins pic.twitter.com/xLHOdC25Us — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2024

After review, both Collins and Mitchell were ejected. They both will have fines coming from the league.

"He just hit me in the face," Mitchell said via the Associated Press. "I felt like it was dirty, so I just pushed him back. I knew I was probably going to get ejected, but it's my second or third time getting ejected. If you push me, I push you back."

Mitchell scored 31 points, Jarrett Allen had 26 points and 16 rebounds, and Evan Mobley added 28 points and 10 rebounds in the Cavs' 117-99 win.

Victor Wembanyama had 19 points and 14 rebounds for San Antonio, and he made this shot to remind everyone he is on his way to becoming nearly unguardable.