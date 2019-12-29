Watch Donovan Mitchell pump fake Kawhi Leonard, drive and throw it down

Donovan Mitchell, that’s nasty.

Mitchell had 30 points on the night leading the Jazz past the Clippers 120-107, but none more impressive than when he pump-faked Kawhi Leonard, blew past him and threw down the monster dunk.

Utah owned the end of the game, scoring the last 11 points and holding the Clippers scoreless over the final 3:35. Los Angeles made only four field goals in the fourth quarter (a far cry from how they looked against the Lakers on Christmas Day).