Watch Donovan Mitchell pump fake Kawhi Leonard, drive and throw it down
Donovan Mitchell, that’s nasty.
Mitchell had 30 points on the night leading the Jazz past the Clippers 120-107, but none more impressive than when he pump-faked Kawhi Leonard, blew past him and threw down the monster dunk.
it must hurt to be a rim around @spidadmitchell pic.twitter.com/nwocbj3Z0k
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 29, 2019
Scroll to continue with content
Utah owned the end of the game, scoring the last 11 points and holding the Clippers scoreless over the final 3:35. Los Angeles made only four field goals in the fourth quarter (a far cry from how they looked against the Lakers on Christmas Day).