Watch: Donovan Edwards breaks off two monster TD runs for Michigan football in CFP championship

To say Donovan Edwards had a good first quarter in the College Football Playoff Championship against Washington would be a gross understatement.

The running back got two carries in the opening two series of the game for the Wolverines. He turned those two carries into 87 yards and two touchdowns to help Michigan close out the first quarter with a 14-3 lead.

The first play Edwards barreled into the back of his line before bouncing out for 41 yards and a touchdown.

DONOVAN EDWARDS OPENS THE SCORING FOR MICHIGAN 😤#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/TIaUfkNlZU — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2024

On Michigan's next series, Edwards hit the hole much cleaner for another 46 yards and a second TD, padding his impressive early resume.

SO NICE HE HAD TO DO IT TWICE 🔥



Donovan Edwards with his SECOND TD of the night 😱 #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/HiaSyzfTLb — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2024

Edwards, who has been criticized by Michigan fans in the past, drew some comparisons to his ridiculous 2022 performance against Ohio State. In that game, Edwards had 22 carries for 216 yards and two touchdowns, featuring 75- and 85-yard touchdown runs in the fourth quarter.

Edwards' start against Washington gave him two of the three longest touchdown runs in CFP championship history, trailing only Derrick Henry for Alabama in 2016.

It wasn't just Edwards either. Blake Corum closed out the first quarter with a big 59-yard run that got Michigan deep into Washington territory. Clearly, the plan was to attack on the ground. It worked early in a big way.

