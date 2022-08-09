WATCH: Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill buys his parents their dream cars

When a player makes it in the NFL, it’s always awesome to some of the things that they do for their family, as they share the fruits of their labor.

For Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, one of the moments came this offseason after he was traded from Kansas City and received a four-year extension worth $120 million.

In a video that Hill posted to his YouTube channel on Monday, the wide receiver gifted his parents their dream cars, and their reactions were amazing, as Hill’s father was quiet and emotional, and his mother was freaking out.

As Hill said in the video, “Today is just a day I get a chance to do what every kid dreams of doing.”

