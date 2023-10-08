WATCH: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle scores his first TD of 2023

After forcing the New York Giants to punt on their first drive, the Miami Dolphins went down the field, going 89 yards in just eight plays due to a number of big gains.

The drive ended with a two-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Tagovailoa scrambled left and put the ball where only his wideout could get it, and Waddle came down with his first score of the 2023 season.

The touchdown and extra point gave Miami a 7-0 lead with just over seven minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire