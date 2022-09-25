WATCH: Dolphins’ win causes Bills’ OC to lose his cool

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills in one of the most tightly contested games you’ll see. Both teams were dealing with injuries before and during the contest, and it made for a long one.

Buffalo had a chance to come back and kick a field goal after Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead kicked one off of his protector for a safety. Josh Allen and company were driving down the field to give Tyler Bass a chance to win them the game, but time ran out before they could spike the ball and bring him on the field.

With that failure, Miami won the game. Up in the Bills’ coaching box, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey threw a bit of a tantrum.

Game ended and he finally looked up the Miami score. pic.twitter.com/yfmqwuoj7Z — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) September 25, 2022

Being that close but still not walking away with a victory will cause that type of reaction.

