WATCH: Dolphins’ Week 3 post-win locker room celebration

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills 21-19 at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, earning their third victory of the season.

Walking away with a victory wasn’t easy for Miami, as they held the ball for nearly half of the time that Buffalo did. Both teams dealt with injuries before and during the game, but it was the Dolphins’ defense that kept them in the game by forcing a turnover and living by the “bend don’t break” mantra.

After a hard-fought win against an AFC East rival, Mike McDaniel’s team celebrated with each other in the locker room. There, the coach had some inspirational words for his guys, and interestingly, it seems like Christian Wilkins broke the team down.

Go inside the locker room after the DUB! pic.twitter.com/ezHa6RoRDa — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 25, 2022

