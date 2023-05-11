WATCH: Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill vlogs 2023 Pro Bowl week

The NFL changed up their Pro Bowl format in 2023 after fan interest continued to dip in a game that featured none of the intensity of a real football game.

Instead, the league switched to a flag football game, dodgeball and skills competitions which provided some intrigue that was lacking in the weekend in previous years.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was one of four Miami Dolphins to participate in the games, as he was joined by offensive tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Xavien Howard and linebacker Bradley Chubb (alternate).

For the week of the event, Hill vlogged his schedule, which included a shoot for his “Soul Runner” brand, an appearance in the dodgeball contest, a podcast appearance and a meet and greet.

It would’ve been interesting to get more of a behind-the-scenes look at the league events, but it’s cool to see what goes into the week for a superstar.

