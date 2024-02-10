WATCH: Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa performs on stage with Darius Rucker

While the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for the Super Bowl, members of the other 30 teams, including the Miami Dolphins are enjoying festivities leading up to the big event.

This week, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hosted the Madden Bowl after-party, where legendary Dolphins fan and country singer Darius Rucker was set to perform. Tagovailoa actually ended up joining Rucker on stage, playing guitar and singing along to Rucker’s hit song “Wagon Wheel.”

Ok Vegas! Tua Tagovailoa hopped on the guitar with Darius Rucker & Daniel Jones was in the house supporting 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/F5Eb5uFNHj — Kasidee Karsten (@kasideekarsten) February 10, 2024

Rucker said during the season that he’d be ready for a jam session with the quarterback after seeing him perform on ESPN’s “ManningCast” for a Monday Night Football game.

Luckily, Tagovailoa wasn’t asked to sing along with Rucker’s “Only Wanna Be with You,” which famously features the lyrics “I’m such a baby, ’cause the Dolphins make me cry.”

