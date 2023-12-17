WATCH: Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa hits Jaylen Waddle for long TD

The Miami Dolphins were up 10-0 in the second quarter when they got the ball at their own 40-yard line after forcing the New York Jets to punt from their six-yard line.

On the very first play of the drive, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finally took a chance on a deep pass, and he found Jaylen Waddle for a 60-yard touchdown to put the team up 17-0.

Without Tyreek Hill, Waddle has stepped up in a big way already. He’ll need to do more of this for the Dolphins to feel good about their chances.

