WATCH: Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa hits Jaylen Waddle for long TD
The Miami Dolphins were up 10-0 in the second quarter when they got the ball at their own 40-yard line after forcing the New York Jets to punt from their six-yard line.
On the very first play of the drive, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finally took a chance on a deep pass, and he found Jaylen Waddle for a 60-yard touchdown to put the team up 17-0.
TUA TO WADDLE. 60-YARD TD.
— NFL (@NFL) December 17, 2023
Without Tyreek Hill, Waddle has stepped up in a big way already. He’ll need to do more of this for the Dolphins to feel good about their chances.