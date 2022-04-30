WATCH: Dolphins telling Channing Tindall they’re drafting him

After hours of waiting to add the first player to their rookie class, the Miami Dolphins used their third-round selection on Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall.

Tindall, who visited with the Dolphins during the pre-draft process, was expected to go at some point in the third round, and general manager Chris Grier admitted afterward that they were trying to trade up to make sure they got him, but a trade never materialized.

Miami got the player they wanted anyway at No. 102, and on Saturday, they released a video on social media of Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel informing Tindall that they would be drafting him.

It’s always a pretty cool moment to hear a player’s reaction to realizing one of their dreams.

List