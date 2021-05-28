Watch: Dolphins share look at Tagovailoa to Waddle connection in Miami

They say that good things come to those who wait. The good news for Miami Dolphins fans is that the team apparently feels you’ve waited long enough — the Dolphins have shared a first look at each of the team’s last two top draft choices connecting on a pass.

There’s no shortage of completions between Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle that can be found across the internet, but this one is different. Because instead of wearing Alabama crimson, the pair is now wearing Dolphins aqua, white and orange. With the team putting together mental reps with an amended physical workload during OTAs, the Dolphins are getting valuable time together to start meshing as a team — and that includes dialing up passes between Tagovailoa and his former target from his college days in Waddle.

So take a look below and enjoy the first look, Dolphins fans. But again, good things to those who wait: so be ready to watch nearly the entire video before that connection appears on your screen.

Surely you don’t mind the wait; given that the team certainly could have made this first look months in the making.