WATCH: Dolphins score on wild Jerome Baker pick-six

In the third quarter of their battle with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Miami Dolphins turned the ball over on downs after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa failed to complete a pass to wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. down the left sideline.

The Eagles had the momentum, but on the first play of the following drive, quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a pass that was deflected by blitzing cornerback Kader Kohou. The ball fell into the hands of Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker, who ran into the end zone for a pick-six.

With roughly four minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Dolphins and Eagles are tied 17-17.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire