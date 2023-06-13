WATCH: Dolphins rookies coach, ref Special Olympics flag football game

While the Miami Dolphins have finished their work on the field until late July, their philanthropic initiatives are never done.

Recently, the Dolphins teamed up with the Special Olympics to host a flag football game at their Baptist Health Training Complex coached and refereed by members of Miami’s rookie class.

Second-round cornerback Cam Smith, third-round pick running back De’Von Achane and many others were seen giving some great instruction, leading to an event that looked like a great time for everyone involved.

Between the celebrations and fight song singing at the end, it seems like both the Dolphins and participants had a blast.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More Dolphins News and Notes!

Dolphins have two of PFF's top-32 cornerbacks entering 2023 How much Connor Williams can be fined for missing mandatory minicamp 89 days till Dolphins season opener: Every player to wear No. 89 for Miami

An offer for Dolphins fans

For the best local South Florida news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Palm Beach Post.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire