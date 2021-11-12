WATCH: The Dolphins ran a hilarious trick play against the Ravens

Mike Masala
·1 min read
On their fourth drive of the second half, with a surprising 6-3 lead over the Baltimore Ravens, the Miami Dolphins offense decided they needed something extra to get the group going.

In order to do so, Tua Tagovailoa dropped back, threw a screen to running back Myles Gaskin, who threw the ball back to the quarterback. Tagovailoa got the ball back and then threw it right back to Gaskin who ran for a first down.

FOX’s commentators, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, both mentioned how ridiculous the play was. It’s not common that a double-pass goes back to the same player.

The play started a drive that extended the Dolphins’ lead to 9-3.

