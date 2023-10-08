WATCH: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa hits Tyreek Hill for 69-yard TD

The Miami Dolphins kicked a 40-yard field goal to go into halftime up 17-10, knowing they’d get the ball to start the second half.

When they came back on the field, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa forced a throw to Tyreek Hill that luckily fell incomplete. He then hit Cedrick Wilson Jr. for six yards before going back to Hill again, this time going for a 69-yard touchdown.

This touchdown gave the Dolphins a 14-point lead with roughly 14 minutes to go in the third quarter.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire