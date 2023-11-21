WATCH: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa mic’d up vs. Raiders

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 20-13 on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium with their defense doing everything they could to keep the lead.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn’t have his best day against Las Vegas, as his two turnovers, along with another by tight end Julian Hill, kept the offense from finding and building momentum.

Throughout the game, Miami’s content team had Tagovailoa mic’d up so fans could hear his reactions and emotions during battle.

Tagovailoa’s clearly one of the most serious competitors on the team. He’s very locked in, and the video showed exactly that.

It was interesting to see his banter with head coach Mike McDaniel and his appreciation for the defensive effort, especially after cornerback Jalen Ramsey’s final interception.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire