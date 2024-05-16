Watch: Dolphins post ‘NFL’s fastest schedule release’ video

The Miami Dolphins love speed.

If an offensive arsenal that already included Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Jaylen Waddle, and De’Von Achane wasn’t enough, the Dolphins added Jaylen Wright and Odell Beckham Jr. to the mix this offseason.

Naturally, the NFL’s most speed-focused roster had to celebrate the 2024 schedule release as quickly as possible.

In a video posted by the Dolphins on Wednesday night, Hill and Mostert teamed up to unveil the fastest schedule release video in the NFL. Altogether, the 22-second teaser shows the team’s entire schedule in less than two seconds:

The NFL’s fastest schedule release, brought to you by the NFL’s fastest team. 😎 pic.twitter.com/5jHcUUwLAc — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 16, 2024

Fortunately, for viewers who have eyes that don’t work as fast as the legs of Hill and Mostert, there’s a stationary version too:

Last year, the Dolphins took a much different route to announce the schedule. The team released a three-minute, 28-second video showing several players at a movie theater.

If nothing else, the 2024 version was much more efficient.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire