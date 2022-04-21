WATCH: Dolphins players share their picks for funniest on the team

One of the best things about the Miami Dolphins right now is the number of personalities they have in their locker room.

From the quieter leaders like quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to the wild guys that might say anything like defensive lineman Christian Wilkins and offensive lineman Robert Hunt, the Dolphins have no shortage of characters on their roster.

As the team departed the practice field from one of their voluntary minicamp sessions, the team had a camera posted with a sign that asked who the funniest player on the team was. And, as you’d expect, the answers were all over the place.

If nothing else, the media sessions and team-produced videos will continue to be fun for the Dolphins this year.

