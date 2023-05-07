WATCH: New Dolphins P Michael Turk documents draft process in vlog

There’s so much production centered on the NFL draft each year. A number of first-round picks are in attendance, and hosting channels ESPN, ABC and NFL Network have look-ins to players’ homes as well for those who didn’t get the invite.

However, for those who aren’t projected to be selected until the later rounds, at the earliest, we don’t really get much.

Former Oklahoma punter Michael Turk, who signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent after the conclusion of the three-day event, documented the whole process, including the update with his signing.

It’s pretty cool to get an inside look from an undrafted player, as we got to see the emotions of the days as well as what teams he thought could potentially draft him.

Now in Miami, Turk will have an opportunity to battle former All-Pro punter Jake Bailey, who struggled in 2022 with the New England Patriots.

