WATCH: Dolphins’ OT Terron Armstead joins ‘Paper Route’ podcast

While the Miami Dolphins are away from their facilities in Miami Gardens, some are still staying in the spotlight and looking forward to the upcoming season.

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead took some time this week to join the ‘Paper Route’ podcast, part of the I AM ATHLETE network. On the show, the four-time Pro Bowler was asked about blocking for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the quick ascension of the AFC East and some up-and-coming players on Miami’s roster.

Interestingly, Armstead mentioned that there’s no extra pressure on the offensive line to protect Tagovailoa in 2023 after the former first-round pick suffered two concussions in 2022 that forced him to miss time, including the team’s wild-card matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

That’s probably the right way to look at it from the group because they’re already under a lot of pressure, and Tagovailoa’s making his own decision to return to the football field to lead the team this season.

However, it’s hard to imagine that everybody on and around the field won’t be paying extra attention to how Tagovailoa finishes each play, especially on those where he deals with contact.

