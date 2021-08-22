Watch: Dolphins LB Sam Eguavoen mic’d up versus Falcons

What’s better than logging four sacks in a single game? Logging four sacks in a single game while you’re on the roster bubble. And if you’re looking for a cherry on top for Miami Dolphins linebacker Sam Eguavoen, we’ve found one — the third-year Dolphins defender was also mic’d up for his big performance against the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday night.

And while Eguavoen didn’t necessarily bring any spectacular trash talk to the field, getting to hear him effectively call his shot to see “what happens I go hard every play this game” is still a cool bit of foreshadowing. And, if these are the results Eguavoen is going to get when he commits to going all in on any given weekend, we’d certainly recommend that he make sure he does the same each and every week of his NFL career.

Eguavoen played in all 16 game for the Dolphins in 2020 and logged grand total of 365 snaps for the year — with less than 100 of those coming on defense. And through two full seasons of play and 32 career games as an NFL defender, Eguavoen has logged a grand total of 3.5 career sacks (all in 2019). So this weekend’s performance is a pretty herculean effort for Eguavoen, who may well have slammed the door shut on any odds that he’d be cut this preseason with yet another strong performance.

The four-sack performance serves as just the latest domino this summer; Eguavoen has been physical and effective in training camp, too. Maybe his secret is the microphone — so might we suggest strapping him up again next time he takes the field? You know, just to be sure?