WATCH: Dolphins LB David Long mic’d up vs. Titans

The Miami Dolphins took on the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday night, and they walked away with a 28-27 loss to fall to 9-4 on the season.

Miami’s defense had been strong in recent weeks, but they collapsed down the stretch in this one, as they allowed Tennessee to erase a 14-point lead in just a few minutes.

Throughout the game against his former team, linebacker David Long Jr. was mic’d up, so the Dolphins’ content team could get his reactions to plays and hear some interactions with teammates past and present.

The best moment of the whole video may have been Long’s reaction to a play where he looked at Tennessee’s sidelined and just yelled “I’m here.”

The passion and emotion that Long plays with are evident, and this video did a great job capturing that.

