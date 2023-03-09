WATCH: Dolphins FB Alec Ingold talks about his new book

While the Miami Dolphins are preparing for their next season, some players are working on their off-field ventures, including fullback Alec Ingold, who recently released a book.

“The 7 Crucibles” details the adversity that Ingold has gone through in his life, including having his professional future put in jeopardy after an ACL tear during his time with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ingold recently joined Dolphins team reporter Travis Wingfield to discuss his newest project as well as some of the other things he’s done off of the field.

Ingold also goes into what makes the locker room in Miami special, which is the accountability that’s being held by each and every player on the roster. With a good chunk of them returning in 2023, the team should be set up well for success in head coach Mike McDaniel’s second season.

