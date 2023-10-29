WATCH: Dolphins’ Cedrick Wilson scores his first TD of the season

The Miami Dolphins, after tying the game at seven on a 42-yard touchdown from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, forced the New England Patriots to go three-and-out.

On Miami’s following offensive drive, Tagovailoa found Cedrick Wilson Jr. for the first time this season, as the Dolphins took a 14-7 lead on the one-yard score.

Miami has lost another one of their offensive lineman in this game, as Robert Hunt went down on that drive, so they’ll need to keep getting rid of the ball quick, as they did on this play.

