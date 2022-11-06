WATCH: Dolphins block punt, return for a touchdown

The Miami Dolphins kicked off against the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET at Soldier Field.

Tua Tagovailoa and company had scored on their first two drives and were looking to get the ball back for a third time in the first half, but Miami’s special teams unit had a different idea.

Second-year linebacker Jaelan Phillips blocked a punt from Chicago’s 40-yard line, and Andrew Van Ginkel picked the ball up and found his way to the end zone.

The play took some pressure off of the defense, who allowed scores on their first two drives.

