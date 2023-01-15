WATCH: Dolphins take 23-20 lead over Bills on strip-sack TD

To start the third quarter of their wild-card battle, the Miami Dolphins went three-and-out on their first drive, giving the ball back to the Buffalo Bills.

However, on Buffalo’s first play of the half, Dolphins defensive back Eric Rowe got to quarterback Josh Allen, forcing him to lose control of the ball, and it was on the ground. Defensive lineman Zach Sieler picked it up and found the end zone to give Miami at 23-20 lead.

Former Eagle Eric Rowe with the strip sack of Josh Allen And the Dolphins have the lead on the Bills in Buffalo. Miami is a 14 point underdog pic.twitter.com/U3BjaAkB6f — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 15, 2023

Jason Sanders sent an extra point through to increase the lead to four points.

