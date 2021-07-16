WATCH: How does playing for Team USA help Celtics star Jayson Tatum?

Even before his knee started acting up and putting Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum on the sidelines for an exhibition game against the Argentinian National Team this week, people were questioning whether it was a good idea for the St. Louis native to be participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after such a grueling 2020-21 NBA season.

Now, with teammates entering the health and safety protocols, lifetime friend Bradley Beal no longer in the mix for the Olympics and his knee on the mend, there’s plenty of reasons to gripe about Tatum’s participation. But, are there any arguments in favor of the Duke product making the trip to Tokyo?

Celtics Blog’s Keith Smith appeared on a recent edition of the CLNS Media podcast “Celtics Beat,” where hosts Adam Kaufman and Evan Valenti and Smith break down why it’s not all negatives for Tatum in the Olympics.

Listen to or watch the video embedded above to hear the lowdown on Taco Jay going for gold.

