Watch: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits hardest home run of career vs. Nationals
April 24 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani drove his bat through the strike zone, smacking the barrel on a fastball for the hardest home run of his career in a Los Angeles Dodgers win over the Washington Nationals in Washington.
The 450-foot solo shot came in the ninth inning of the 4-1 victory Tuesday at Nationals Park. The ball traveled 118.7 mph off his bat, flew 82 feet above the field and needed just 4.8 seconds to clear the fence, according to Statcast.
"It was a top-spin liner that reached the second deck," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of the home run. "There's not too many guys that can do that.
"We've talked about controlling the strike zone. When he does that, it's hard to get him out."
Center fielder Jacob Young plated the game's first run on an RBI bunt single in the bottom of the second, giving the Nationals a 1-0 lead.
Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez tied the score with an RBI single in the top of the sixth. Pinch hitter James Outman gave the Dodgers a 2-1 edge with an RBI double in the top of the eighth. Shortstop Miguel Rojas pushed the lead to 3-1 with an RBI single two at-bats later.
The Nationals sent relief pitcher Matt Barnes in to replace Jacob Barnes to start the top of the ninth. Barnes missed the zone with an inside fastball to start his exchange with Ohtani in his first exchange of the night.
The right-handed pitcher then threw in an 85.6-mph splitter, which went to the middle of the zone. Ohtani removed his bat from his shoulder and obliterated the pitch to right field for the hardest long ball of his career.
Ohtani went 1 for 4 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk in the victory. Rojas and Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman each went 2 for 4 for the Dodgers.
Dodgers starter James Paxton allowed five hits and one run over 4 2/3 innings, but was not on the record for a decision.
Ohtani leads MLB with 36 hits, 11 doubles, 67 total bases, a .364 batting average and .677 slugging percentage. He also collected six home runs and 14 RBIs through his first 25 games this season.
The Dodgers (14-11) will face the Nationals (10-12) at 6:45 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Washington.