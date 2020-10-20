How To Watch The Dodgers-Rays World Series Online And On TV

The World Series gets underway tonight when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of a best-of-7 showdown to crown the champion of this most unusual Major League Baseball season.

Fox is airing all seven games of the series, with the first pitches for each set for 8:09 p.m. ET/5:09 p.m. PT from Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX — the first World Series ever to be played at a neutral site.

All games will also be available to stream in the U.S. on MLB.TV with authentication, and on Fubu TV via a seven-day free trial. Fox will also offer bonus feeds on its digital platforms (the Fox Sports app and FoxSports.com) including bullpen cameras and the celebration cam.

For Fox, Joe Buck and John Smoltz will call the games, with Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci the sideline reporters. Pregame shows will begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on FS1 with the studio team of host Kevin Burkhardt and analysts Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Frank Thomas, and Dontrelle Willis as pitching analyst. The pregame show moves to Fox broadcast at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT. The studio team will also handle postgame duties across both networks.

On radio, ESPN Radio will provide coverage of the series across its stations with Dan Schulman doing play-by-play and Jessica Mendoza handling color commentary as the first woman on any platform to serve as a World Series analyst. They will be joined by Chris Singleton in the booth, with Buster Olney on the sidelines. ESPN Radio’s coverage will also stream via the ESPN App and ESPNRadio.com as well as on Sirius XM’s Channel 80.

On Fox Deportes, which has exclusive Spanish-language TV rights, the broadcast team will include play-by-play announcers Adrian Garcia Marquez and Rolando Nichols, analyst Edgar Gonzalez, and Carlos Alvarez and Jaime Motta.

The culmination of the MLB season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic will feature the teams with the two best records during this year’s 60-game season. The Dodgers are back to the World Series for the third time in four years after beating Atlanta in the National League Championship Series, and looking to win their first title since 1988. The younger Rays are in their second World Series, having dispatched of the Houston Astros in the ALCS. They lost in their only other Fall Classic in 2008.

Tonight’s Game 1 will feature Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw facing the Rays’ Tyler Glasnow; the Dodgers are the home team for Games 1-2 and Games 6-7 (if necessary).

Here’s the full schedule:

Game 1: October 20, TB @ LAD

Game 2: October 21, TB @ LAD

Game 3: October 23, LAD @ TB

Game 4: October 24, LAD @ TB

*Game 5: October 25, LAD @ TB

*Game 6: October 27, TB @ LAD

*Game 7: October 28, TB @ LAD

* – if necessary

