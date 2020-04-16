Watch Dodgers' Joe Kelly accidentally break home window with wild pitch

Joe Kelly is finding ways to keep his pitching skills sharp while the 2020 Major League Baseball season is delayed due to the coronavirus.

The Los Angeles Dodgers reliever has set up shop in the backyard of his home to keep his arm in shape and work on his pitches. He recently had a bit of a mishap, though.

One of his tosses veered too far to the right, missed the strike zone target he had set up, and broke through a window in his home.

Check out Kelly's reaction and the ensuing damage in the video below:

Yes, even professional pitchers sometimes lose control of a baseball and break a window.

Kelly has played for three MLB teams, including four-and-a-half seasons with the Boston Red Sox before leaving to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers in December of 2018. He played a key role in the bullpen of the 2018 Red Sox squad that won the World Series over the Dodgers.

It's unknown when/if the 2020 MLB season will begin, but it's good to see Kelly doing whatever he can to stay ready just in case.

