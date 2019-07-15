Watch: Dodgers fans pack Citizens Bank Park, heckle Bryce Harper

The Dodgers are a storied franchise coming off back-to-back World Series appearances. They came into Philadelphia with the best record in all of baseball, 62-33.



Still ... pretty surprising how well they traveled for this series.



Phillies fans outnumbered Dodgers fans Monday night at Citizens Bank Park but the gap wasn't as large as you'd think. There was Dodger blue all over at Citizens Bank Park, group after group chanting "Let's go, Dodgers!" (I got a good amount of heckling while doing my pregame report from the concourse.)



When Scott Kingery struck out to begin the bottom of the first, there was a loud cheer. When Bryce Harper came to the plate two batters later, the second deck in right field filled with Dodgers fans broke out an "O-ver-ra-ted" chant, and Harper hit an opposite-field single mere seconds later.



Harper appeared to wave to that group after singling.



This was a nice little trip for Dodgers fans - Fenway Park and CBP right out of the All-Star break. Many of them came straight down from Boston.



Cool atmosphere, but it would have been even more electric if the Phillies were playing as well as many expected. When a team three games over .500 meets a team 29 games over, it just doesn't have the same kind of playoff preview feel.

























