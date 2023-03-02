Watch: DL prospects wow scouts with blazing 40-yard dash times
The 40-yard dash tends to be one of the more overrated drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, especially when it comes to defensive linemen who rarely run more than 10 yards in a given play.
It’s obviously not a requirement for an edge rusher or interior lineman to run like a track star, but it doesn’t hurt as NFL teams are obsessed with speed. On Thursday, on-field drills began at the combine, with defensive linemen and linebackers kicking things off.
Georgia’s Nolan Smith and Tennessee’s Byron Young each turned in blazing 40-yard dash times. Watch the top 40 times from the defensive linemen at this year’s combine below.
Nolan Smith - Georgia
4.44u@GeorgiaFootball DL Nolan Smith is out of this world.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/L8ICkVQEkT
— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023
Byron Young - Tennessee
These edge rushers are flying.@Vol_Football's Byron Young with a speedy 4.51u.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/9Ty9agdnZz
— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023
Lukas Van Ness - Iowa
There goes Hercules.@HawkeyeFootball DL @lukas_vanness with a 4.64u.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/o8Hn9QfPmZ
— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023
Isaiah Foskey - Notre Dame
Isaiah Foskey can SCOOT. 🛴@NDFootball | @IFoskey
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/3xOSj8bQsX
— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023
YaYa Diaby - Louisville
Watch this takeoff by @LouisvilleFB DL YaYa Diaby. 🔥
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/0LZXakhHXZ
— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023
Robert Beal Jr. - Georgia
.@GeorgiaFootball DL Robert Beal Jr. with a speedy 4.58u on his first run.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/GIIAZBrigj
— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023
Adetomiwa Adebawore - Northwestern
.@NUFBFamily DL Adetomiwa Adebawore is 280 pounds running a 4.54u.
Wow. @tomiwabawore
Wow. @tomiwabawore
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/bbFHjvHvqY
— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023
Nolan Smith outruns DeAndre Hopkins and Sefon Diggs
Edge rushers are built different these days.@SmithNoland2 | @GeorgiaFootball
— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023
Calijah Kancey - Pittsburgh
Calijah Kancey ran an official 4.67 40-yard dash; fastest by a DT since ‘03. I just spoke w/ @Pitt_FB Co-DC & DL @CoachPartridge who said:
“None of us were surprised by Calijah’s speed. That combined with his athleticism will translate at the next level.” pic.twitter.com/FkCl29fLDe
— Dave Sulfaro (@DaveSulfaro) March 2, 2023