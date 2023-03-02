Watch: DL prospects wow scouts with blazing 40-yard dash times

The 40-yard dash tends to be one of the more overrated drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, especially when it comes to defensive linemen who rarely run more than 10 yards in a given play.

It’s obviously not a requirement for an edge rusher or interior lineman to run like a track star, but it doesn’t hurt as NFL teams are obsessed with speed. On Thursday, on-field drills began at the combine, with defensive linemen and linebackers kicking things off.

Georgia’s Nolan Smith and Tennessee’s Byron Young each turned in blazing 40-yard dash times. Watch the top 40 times from the defensive linemen at this year’s combine below.

Nolan Smith - Georgia

Byron Young - Tennessee

Lukas Van Ness - Iowa

Isaiah Foskey - Notre Dame

YaYa Diaby - Louisville

Robert Beal Jr. - Georgia

Adetomiwa Adebawore - Northwestern

Nolan Smith outruns DeAndre Hopkins and Sefon Diggs

Calijah Kancey - Pittsburgh

Calijah Kancey ran an official 4.67 40-yard dash; fastest by a DT since ‘03. I just spoke w/ @Pitt_FB Co-DC & DL @CoachPartridge who said: “None of us were surprised by Calijah’s speed. That combined with his athleticism will translate at the next level.” pic.twitter.com/FkCl29fLDe — Dave Sulfaro (@DaveSulfaro) March 2, 2023

