Watch: DL Maason Smith’s debut Jaguars press conference

Shortly after his second-round selection by Jacksonville, LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith met with Jaguars beat reporters to discuss his NFL draft process and why he believes he’s a fit with the franchise.

Watch Smith’s introductory press conference with reporters below.

Smith indicated that Jacksonville was an ideal landing spot for himself in the draft, citing positive interactions with several Jaguars’ coaches in the process and relationships with multiple staffers dating back to his high school and college days.

“I had a great visit with the defensive coordinator [Ryan Nielsen] and the defensive line coach [Jeremy Garrett]. You know, I actually had a relationship with the defensive line coach when he was at Vanderbilt University when I was coming from high school,” Smith shared.

“So, from the jump of the conversations that we had, they was just real. And for me, I just like to have realness around me, people that’s not going to shy away from telling me what I need to hear instead of what I want to hear. A lot of guys run from that, man, and I run to it.”

Smith highlighted his relationships with Jaguars inside linebackers coach Matt House and Jacksonville’s 2024 first-round pick, Brian Thomas Jr, as well. The trio spent the 2022-23 seasons together at LSU.

Smith was Jacksonville’s first of two Day 2 selections in the 2024 NFL draft, with a third-round compensatory pick to follow, received from former Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor’s 2023 free agency signing with Kansas City.

Jacksonville traded its original 2024 third-round pick to Atlanta in a package for wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who now plays for Tennessee.

Jaguars’ remaining 2024 NFL draft picks

Round 3, Pick 96 (compensatory selection)

Round 4, Pick 114

Round 4, Pick 116 (via New Orleans)

Round 5, Pick 153

Round 5, Pick 167 (via Minnesota)

Round 6, Pick 212

Round 7, Pick 236

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire