WATCH: DL Javon Hargrave suits up with 49ers for 1st time

The 49ers on Tuesday began Day 1 of a three-day mandatory minicamp. While defensive lineman Javon Hargrave didn’t attend the voluntary offseason workouts, he was on hand for the opening of the mandatory portion of the offseason program.

Hargrave joined fellow defensive lineman Nick Bosa and offensive tackle Trent Williams in joining the club for the first time in preparation for the 2023 campaign.

San Francisco’s biggest offseason splash was signing Hargrave to a four-year contract worth up to $81 million. The seven-year NFL veteran is joining a new defense, but his attendance at OTAs certainly wasn’t a necessity. Instead he showed up for minicamp and KRON’s Kate Rooney had video of Hargrave’s first bit of action in red and gold:

First look at DL Javon Hargrave in a #49ers uniform at today's mini camp. pic.twitter.com/WRen9gG3tA — Kate Rooney (@TheKateRooney) June 6, 2023

For established veterans like Hargrave minicamp will be about getting to know his teammates and coaches, as well as knocking a little bit of the offseason rust off.

The bigger deal will be once he’s in camp and the pads come on. He was a dominant force on the interior of the Eagles’ defensive line and the 49ers gave him a sizable contract to be the same type of player for them.

Minicamp won’t give the opportunity for a first-hand look at what Hargrave will bring to the 49ers, but it’s exciting to see him on the West Coast side of what could be another heated battle for NFC supremacy with Philadelphia.

