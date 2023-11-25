WATCH: DKR stadium erupts as Arch Manning makes Texas debut

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers wasn’t needed for four quarters, as the Longhorns embarrassed the Texas Tech Red Raiders 57-7.

It was the end of the third quarter and the score was 50-7 when five-star talent Arch Manning entered the game to replace Ewers, and Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium erupted in cheers for his collegiate debut.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian mentioned backup quarterback Maalik Murphy had been injured on the sideline when Keilan Robinson returned a kick for a touchdown, and the extent of his injury is unknown. Manning then entered the game instead of Murphy.

Arch Manning makes his Texas debut 🚨 pic.twitter.com/oXxu62M8Vv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 25, 2023

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the debut of Manning and finally got their wish. Manning completed two passes for 30 yards but scrambled for two first downs and ran for a long of 12 yards.

Longhorns fans got a glimpse of what the future can hold for this Texas team and were not disappointed. Though Texas can be excited for the future, there is still unfinished business this year, with College Football Playoff hopes still within reach.

The Longhorns will play in the Big 12 Championship game next weekend and have a chance to be 12-1 with a strong resume.

