WATCH: DK Metcalf with an out of this world one-handed catch

DK Metcalf with an out of this world one-handed catch originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

We’re running out of ways to describe how ridiculous DK Metcalf is.

The second-year wideout, who has a chiseled body like a Greek God along with freaky athleticism and explosive speed, has put the league on notice after emerging as one of the NFL’s elite receivers.

Metcalf already has 36 catches, 680 yards, and seven TDs through seven games this season, and the Seahawks offense is reaping the benefits. Seattle currently leads the NFL with 34.3 points per game.

Ahead of Sunday’s kick-off in Buffalo, the Seahawks phenom reminded the Bills what they are in for when he hauled in a one-handed catch in the end zone during warmups.

Sure, it was only warmups, but Metcalf’s super freak abilities to make ridiculous one-handed grabs at any given moment is what is mind-boggling. Plus, that green hair gives us Joker vibes for sure.

Metcalf is coming off arguably his best game in a Seattle Seahawks uniform in Week 8. The 22-year-old lit up the 49ers defense with a career-high 12 catches, a career-high 161 yards, and two touchdowns in the Seahawks 37-27 victory. Heck, even the King himself gave Metcalf the nickname “Baby Bron,” after his impressive performance.

Could the untouchable wideout be in for another monster game vs. the Bills? If there’s one thing we’ve learned from Metcalf thus far is, you can never predict what he’s going to do when he takes the field.

