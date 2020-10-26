Watch: DK Metcalf runs down Budda Baker after 90-yard interception return

Barry Werner

Russell Wilson had the Seattle Seahawks positioned to go in for a score in the second quarter Sunday at Arizona.

The Seahawks’ QB looked for another TD pass and found Budda Baker of the Cardinals, unfortunately.

The Cardinals’ DB picked off the pass and took off. He was running down the sidelines, going 90 yards in all befoe DK Metcalf, who never gave up on the play, ran down Baker. And we mean ran down in a full sprint.


Metcalf’s play was huge as Arizona failed to score on the ensuing drive and turned the ball over on downs to Seattle.





 


Wilson and a pick near the goal line. Sound familiar?