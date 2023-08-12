Watch: DJ Moore scores 62-yard touchdown on first Bears touch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have welcomed DJ Moore into their lineup for the first time on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans, and he wasted absolutely no time in making a massive impact.

On the third snap of the Bears’ first offensive series of the game, Moore caught a short pass from Justin Fields, and thanks to some stellar downfield blocking, he took it all the way to the house for a 62-yard touchdown to tie things up against the Titans:

Moore was part of the massive trade that sent the No. 1 pick of the NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers. The Bears got a first round pick in next year’s draft, as well as a pair of second round picks, in the deal in addition to Moore.

Fields and the Bears’ starters were expected to play 7-to-10 plays in Saturday’s preseason opener.

