Watch DJ Moore’s first touchdown as a Chicago Bear

Welcome to Chicago, DJ Moore.

It didn’t take long for the Bears’ new No. 1 wide receiver to make the kind of play that could define this offense for years to come.

On the Bears’ opening possession of their preseason game against the Titans, Moore caught a screen from quarterback Justin Fields and turned it up field for a 62-yard touchdown.

It capped a three-play, 75-yard scoring drive that tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter.

The first of many touchdowns to come for Moore in Chicago.

